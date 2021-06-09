Battlefield 2042 trailer details dynamic events, 128-player matches, more available October 22

Today’s the day. Battlefield 2042 has been announced, and we got our first glimpse at the game during the reveal trailer. Battlefield is out of the early 20th century and is now solidly seated 21 years in the future, taking place in 2042. This time around, you’ll have to battle dynamic storms, environmental hazards, and “total combat freedom” to become the winning team in the up-to-128-player battles. So, what all did we learn today? Let’s take a closer look.



