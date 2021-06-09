Raise your MacBook up using this aluminum adjustable laptop stand for $26 (Save 35%)

YFW Technology (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the YoFeW Aluminum Adjustable Laptop Stand for *$25.99 shipped* with the code *RV5MG8ZH* at checkout. This saves 35% from its normal going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked for this model. Featuring a height-adjustable design, this laptop stand will raise your computer up off the desk from 5.3- to 7.3-inches. It also delivers the ability to rotate your laptop 360-degrees, which can help if you’re trying to show someone else what’s on your screen. This makes the entire experience of using a portable computer ergonomic, which is something we can all use a bit more of. Rated 4.6/5 stars.



