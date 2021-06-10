Sony PlayStation 5 Consoles Receive a New Update - Get Version 21.01-03.20.00

Sony announced the availability of its 21.01-03.20.00 system software update developed for PlayStation 5 gaming consoles, which should improve the overall quality of the system performance. In addition to that, the current release updates DualSense wireless controller device software to improve stability, ensures games hidden on PS4 remain hidden on PS5, and makes the process of copying games from USB storage to console more stable. Since Sony always recommends using the latest firmware updates available, save the downloadable .PUP file, format a USB drive using your console, create a “PS5/UPDATE” path, and then transfer the “PS5UPDATE.PUP” file into the newly created folder. If all has been done correctly, connect the prepared USB drive into your PS5 system, start the console in Safe Mode (long press power button and release it after the second beep), and go to Update System Software > Update from USB Storage Device > OK. Once the firmware has been located, the ...