NASA set Juno on course for a flyby of Ganymede on June 7th, marking the first time a spacecraft has made a close approach to the celestial body in more than 20 years.Full Article
NASA’s Juno Spacecraft Snaps First Close-Ups of Ganymede in 20 years
ExtremeTech0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
NASA Juno Spacecraft Snaps Photos of Our Solar System's Largest Moon
autoevolution
On June 7th, NASA's Juno spacecraft zipped closer to Jupiter's largest moon than any other has done in more than two decades...
More coverage
Nasa's Juno spacecraft provides the first close-ups of Jupiter's largest moon in two decades
New Zealand Herald
Nasa's Juno spacecraft has provided the first close-ups of Jupiter's largest moon in two decades.Juno zoomed past icy Ganymede on..
-
Spacecraft buzzes Jupiter's mega moon, 1st close-up in years
FOXNews.com
-
NASA's Juno probe at Jupiter beamed back close-up photos of the planet's largest moon, Ganymede, for the first time in 2 decades
Business Insider
-
NASA's Juno Takes Photos of Ganymede, Jupiter's Biggest Moon
NYTimes.com
-
NASA's Juno Spacecraft Will Get A Close Look At Jupiter's Moon On Monday
NPR