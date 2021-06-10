Apple’s official Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Case drops to new all-time low at $54

Amazon is currently offering the official Apple Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Case for *$53.99 shipped* in Baltic Blue. Normally fetching $59, like you’ll pay for other styles, today’s offer is the first discount on this specific colorway, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new all-time low across any variant. Apple’s official MagSafe case covers your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, as well. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more.



