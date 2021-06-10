Apple’s TV show complete series sale discounts The Wire, Mad Men, Fringe, much more

After you’ve stocked up on classic 80s blockbusters for summer movie nights, Apple is now giving you a way to kickoff the next binge-watching session. Discounting a selection of popular TV show complete series via iTunes, you’ll find everything from hits like The Wire and Mad Men to Ballers, Fringe, and much more on sale here. Across the board we’re tracking a series of new lows for the year, so be sure to head below to check out everything on tap.



more…