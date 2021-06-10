Beats Solo Pro Headphones deliver ANC, Apple’s H1 chip, more at a low of $120

Verizon Wireless currently offers the Beats Solo Pro ANC Headphones for *$119.99 shipped* when code *FATHERSDAY* has been applied at checkout. With an original $299 price tag, we’ve more recently been tracking a $200 going rate that when paired with today’s discount, delivers a savings of 40%. Not only does this beat our previous mention by $29, but also marks a new all-time low. Beats Solo Pro come equipped with upwards of 22-hour music playback alongside all of the brand’s usual design notes. On top of Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing, you’ll also be able to count on active noise cancellation to block out the world around you when it’s time to focus. Over 2,900 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, largely agreeing with the positive sentiment we were left with in our hands-on review. Head below for more.



