E3 2021 starts now with Summer Game Fest showcase! Black Ops Cold War, 2K, Among Us, more

E3 2021 is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, June 12, but we will actually be getting some major presentations well before that, including today’s Summer Game Fest showcase. Hosted by video game personality Geoff Keighley, Summer Game Fest initially started last year as a sort of replacement for the cancelled E3 2020 event and has transformed into what will presumably be a yearly summer celebration of gaming. This year it’s showing up to E3 2021 with a host of its own special game reveals and announcements including Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War content, Among Us, gameplay world premieres, and some “other surprises and reveals.” It all starts now, and you can watch the live stream down below.



