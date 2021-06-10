Fiskars Flat Vinyl Alignment Tool is a crafting must at Amazon low of $9

Amazon is offering the Fiskars Flat Vinyl Alignment Tool for *$8.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, it normally goes for up to $15 and today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. If you’re an at-home crafter, then you know how hard it can be to line up your vinyl cuts straight and accurately. This tool allows you to easily align your designs with the material you’re installing it on, which helps you get a dialed-in, accurate, repeatable position every time. It can slide back and forth up to 4.75-inches for placement in various position, and the arms adjust to hold designs up to 9- by 4-inches. Rated 4/5 stars.



