Save 50% off a hosted Mac Mini subscription from MacStadium with this exclusive WWDC offer

MacStadium has been the best place for developers and Mac enthusiasts to go for Mac infrastructure for nearly a decade. MacStadium’s solutions are used by iOS developers, mobile testing teams, and DevOps engineers at thousands of companies worldwide, including Fortune 100 organizations. MacStadium is also heavily used by startups looking to avoid to cost of building and managing their own data centers. If you’re ready to get started, use code *9TO5MAC* at checkout to save 50% off your first two months. Read on to learn more about what MacStadium offers.



more…