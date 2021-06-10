Amazon $5 4K movie sale: Angel Has Fallen, Arrival, Life of Pi, Midway, Pixels, more

Amazon is offering Angel Has Fallen on Digital 4K for *$4.99*. For comparison, you’d pay $8 at Google Play right now and today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. In the movie, Morgan Freeman stars as the U.S. President who’s just faced an assassination attempt. His trusted Secret Service agent is wrongfully accused, taken into custody, and must escape. Can he evade his own agency and outsmart the FBI in order to keep the president safe? You’ll have to watch and find out. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Not a fan of thrillers like this? Don’t fret, we’ve got several other movies on sale below.



more…