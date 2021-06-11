Microsoft’s Summer Game Fest Demo event has 40+ unreleased titles to try out for FREE

E3 2021 is now in full swing with yesterday’s showcase (Elden Ring included), and Microsoft has now announced its second Summer Game Fest Demo event. Last year, as part of Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest promotion, Microsoft offered up loads of playable demos to its gamer base via the ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo event, and it will be making a triumphant return again this year. Starting next week, there will be over 40 demos for gamers to try out, almost like being on the show floor at E3. Head below for more details.



