OtterBox’s MagSafe iPhone 12 wallet and folio now starting from $32 (Reg. up to $50)

The new OtterBox MagSafe iPhone 12 wallets that were announced last month are seeing some of the first notable discounts today at Amazon. First up, the OtterBox MagSafe Wallet for all iPhone 12 models is marked down to *$31.96 shipped* from the usual $40 it fetches direct and on Amazon. That’s 20% off the going rate, the lowest we have tracked yet, and about $17.50 under the discounted official Apple version. Designed for seamless integration with your MagSafe-ready iPhone 12, it provides dedicated card and cash slots alongside a lifetime warranty. You can get a closer look and more details in our launch coverage. Ratings are thin on this recently released iPhone 12 wallet, but OtterBox makes loads of highly-rated iPhone gear. Head below for the first notable price drop on the new MagSafe OtterBox Folio.



