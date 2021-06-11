This 43-inch electric standing desk is $50 off, more from $39 (Save up to 30%)

Amazon is offering the Greesum 43-inch Electric Adjustable Standing Desk for *$199.99 shipped*. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. Want to shake things up throughout your work day? If so, this electric standing desk could be just the thing. It can be raised or lowered at the press of a button and height ranges from 28 to 45.6 inches. Despite wielding a metal construction, this unit features an anti-rust design to help ensure its longevity. The surface spans roughly 43 by 23.5 inches, providing plenty of room for a wide variety of use cases. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more desk deals priced from *$36*.



more…