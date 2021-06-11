Satechi Father’s Day sitewide sale goes live with rare 15% off latest Apple accessories

Satechi is heading into the weekend by launching a new sale ahead of Father’s Day. With *15% off* sitewide, you’ll be able to save on its entire collection of Mac, iPhone, and iPad accessories, dropping to some of the best prices to date when code *THANKSDAD* has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free on orders over $40. Our top pick this time around is the new Aluminum iPad Pro Stand and Hub at *$84.99*. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer is only the second notable discount to date so far and marks a nice opportunity for those who missed out on the limited-time pre-order discounts to walk away with some savings. This 6-in-1 USB-C hub doubles as a stand for turning your iPad into a more full-fledged desktop machine. In true Satechi fashion it’s comprised of aluminum and packs a folding design. Reviews are still rolling in, but you can check out our launch coverage for a closer look. Then head below for more.



more…