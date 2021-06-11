This gooseneck iPad stand can move 360-degrees at 50% off, now $13 on Amazon

OM_Store (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the OMOTON iPad Gooseneck Mount for *$12.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Down 50% from its normal going rate, this marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. It is compatible with most smartphones and tablets, ranging from 5.8- to 12.9-inches, including the latest iPad Air, iPad Pro, and more. With a 360-degree rotation gooseneck, this mount allows you to view your tablet or smartphone at just about any angle. Rated 4.2/5 stars.



more…