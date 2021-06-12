E3 2021 Gearbox show starts now! Borderlands + new movie details, game reveals, more

It’s now time for the Gearbox E3 2021 presentation. This year’s all-digital show is officially underway after Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest shocked us all with our first look at the much anticipated FromSoftware title Elden Ring, followed by today’s Ubisoft Forward event that finished off with a good look at the new Avatar game. For now we are moving on to the next big event on this year’s E3 schedule, Borderlands developer Gearbox. It all starts now and you can watch the Gearbox E3 2021 presentation down below.



