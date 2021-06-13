E3 2021 Xbox and Bethesda show starts now! Elder Scrolls 6 + Starfield? Halo Infinite, more

Welcome to the Microsoft Xbox E3 2021 showcase, Bethesda included: Halo Infinite, Fable, Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, and more. Microsoft acquired the behemoth game publisher for an equally massive $7.5 billion last year, which should almost certainly make for a particularly special event today. We have already caught some major reveals and announcements this year, including Elden Ring, Rainbow Six Extraction and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope alongside everything from yesterday’s Gearbox presentation. While we’ll have coverage of today’s big Square Enix show later this afternoon, for now it’s on to one of this year’s biggest events, the Xbox E3 2021 showcase, and it all starts now down below.



