E3 2021 Square Enix show starts now! Marvel, Babylon’s Fall, Guardians of the Galaxy?

It is now time for the Square Enix E3 2021 presentation. Hot on the heels of the massive Microsoft and Bethesda event that just wrapped up (new Starfield footage, 27 Game Pass titles, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, and more), it is now time to see what Square Enix has in store. You’ll want to catch up on the Ubisoft and Gearbox events from yesterday as well as the Summer Game Fest presentation that capped off with an Elden Ring reveal, but for now all eyes are focused on the future of gaming during the Square Enix E3 2021 showcase. It’s waiting for you down below.



more…