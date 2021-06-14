Microsoft Teams and the challenge of cloud app management [Q&A]

Microsoft Teams' pandemic-inspired rise within the enterprise hit a new milestone recently when the company announced the app had 145 million daily active users. Microsoft has been the biggest beneficiary of the shift to remote work as thousands of businesses have adopted its 365 platform to support employees. However, due to the speed at which many organizations adopted the collaboration app, there are often pockets of employees resistant to using Teams because they're more comfortable with alternatives like Slack or Zoom. How do enterprises overcome this user resistance? We spoke to CoreView's senior VP and chief evangelist, Doug Hazelman to… [Continue Reading]