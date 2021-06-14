Score 1-yr. of Nintendo Switch Online with 128GB SanDisk microSD card for $35 ($60+ value)

Amazon is now offering a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership with a 128GB SanDisk microSDXC for *$34.99 shipped*. Also matched at GameStop and Best Buy. The 1-year of Family Switch Online membership is regularly $35 and you’re essentially getting a free $25 SanDisk microSD card thrown in here. Deals on these Nintendo memberships don’t come around all that often so jump in now while the price is right. Your’e scoring an extra 128GBs of storage for your Switch setup as well as a year of access to the Switch Online game library and online support for up to eight family members. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.



