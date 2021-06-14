Nvidia ending support for Windows 7, 8, and older 'Kepler' GPUs

Microsoft killed support for Windows 7 well over a year ago, and now it’s Nvidia’s turn. In a pair of support pages published over the weekend, Nvidia announced that on August 31, 2021, the final Game Ready drivers with support for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 as well as older “Kepler” GPU-based GeForce graphics cards will be posted. After that, your existing setup will continue to work, but you won’t receive bug fixes, security patches, or optimizations for new PC games.



