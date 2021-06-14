Home Depot discounts Milwaukee, RYOBI, + RIDGID DIY power tools up to $170 off from $60

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers a wide selection of Milwaukee, RYOBI, and RIDGID power tools priced *from $60*. Shipping is free across the board. Our favorite is RYOBI’s 5-tool Combo Kit at *$139*. While the landing page for this bundle shows $149 as its normal going rate, buying just four of the five tools separately, without the added battery, would set you back $262. Today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked on a kit like this.



Whether you have a slew of power tools already or are just getting started, this combo kit is perfect for any level of DIYer. You’ll find a drill/driver, circular saw, oscillating sander, LED light, and vacuum included as well as two 1.5Ah batteries, a charger, and carrying case. I own a very similar RYOBI kit, outside of the vacuum, and absolutely love it. I’ve never had a single issue when using any of the tools, and I love how vast the ONE+ 18V battery system is. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for a few more top picks but Home Depot’s landing page showcases every deal available right now.



