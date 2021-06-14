Review: Beats Studio Buds pack an impressive punch in a compact design

As announced this morning, Apple’s lineup of truly wireless headphones is expanding today. Beats Studio Buds are available today for $149.99, and with features like Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode, they could just be the best option for buyers today looking for a more affordable option than AirPods Pro and Powerbeats Pro.



I’ve been using Beats Studio Buds for the past two weeks, and there are some interesting compromises here, including a mysterious custom Beats chipset instead of Apple’s own W1 or H1 chip. Head below for my thoughts.



