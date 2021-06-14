Razer’s 74g Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed mouse falls to just $2 shy of all-time low

Amazon is offering Razer’s Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed Gaming Mouse for *$101.77 shipped*. Down from the usual $120 fare, today’s savings shave 15% off to fall less than $2 short of the all-time low. Touting one of Razer’s lightest bodies ever at 74g, this lightning-fast gaming mouse clocks in with a LIGHTSPEED actuation switch. The 20,000 DPI optical sensor is complemented by the ultra lightweight design for expedient, sniper-like accuracy. You’ll find eight programmable buttons on the ambidextrous form-factor, and a full 70-hours of wireless play per charge. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 14,000 gamers. See more options below.



