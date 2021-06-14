Whetstone 10-in-1 multi-tool hits $8.50 Prime shipped, more from $7 (Up to 48% off)

Amazon is offering the Whetstone Cutlery Multi-Function 10-in-1 Camping Tool for *$8.42 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 23% off the price it’s been averaging over the last few months and comes within $0.60 of the lowest 2021 offer we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you’re headed to the campground, working on a job site, or simply around the yard, this handy multi-tool is here to make a variety of tasks simpler to execute. You’ll garner a total of 10 functions that range from a hammer to pliers, screwdrivers, blades, and more. A carrying case is included and it features a belt-loop to ensure you can always have it within reach. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find many more multi-tools and pocket knives from *$7*.



