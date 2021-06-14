Concept Part 1: What we’d like to see next year in iOS 16, and why we’re talking about it now

Apple only just released the first beta of iOS 15 a week ago, so you probably read the headline and thought that we’re thinking way too far ahead. The reality is that Apple is mapping out what they’re going to work on over the next year right now. It wouldn’t make sense to create an iOS 16 concept early next year after all of the details have been locked in. We’ve heard from several people at Apple that concepts and wishlists should be drawn up way earlier than they usually are. So we’re starting early this time.



more…