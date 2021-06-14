E3 2021 Capcom show starts now! Resident Evil Village, Monster Hunter, Ace Attorney, more

Welcome to day 3 of the world’s biggest gaming event and the Capcom E3 2021 presentation. Yesterday we caught the PC gaming show as well as the Guardians of the Galaxy title in the Square Enix showcase and the massive 90-minute long Xbox and Bethesda event. Before that we saw Ubisoft take the stage just after our first good look at Elden Ring, but it’s now time to hear what Capcom has brought to the virtual show floor this year. Head below to watch the Capcom E3 2021 presentation.



