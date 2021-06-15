Employees pick up bad security habits while working from home

One in three employees has developed bad security habits while working remotely according to a new survey. The study from human layer security company Tessian finds younger employees are most likely to admit they cut cybersecurity corners, 51 percent of 16-24 year-olds and 46 percent of 25-34 year-olds report that they’ve used security workarounds. In addition, 39 percent say the cybersecurity behaviors they practice while working from home differ from those practised in the office, with half admitting it's because they feel like they're being watched by IT departments. IT leaders are optimistic about the return to office, with 70… [Continue Reading]