Apple’s iPhone 12/Pro MagSafe Leather Case hits Amazon low at $53 + iPhone 12 mini gear

Amazon is now offering the Apple Leather Case with MagSafe (for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro) in California Poppy for *$52.99 shipped*. Regularly $59, this is a new Amazon all-time low on this colorway, beats our previous mention on the Baltic Blue option by $1 and the lowest we can find. The bright poppy colorway is fashioned from “specially tanned and finished leather” that “develops a natural patina over time.” A magnetic connection allows it to snugly snap on to the back of your device and work with other MagSafe gear/Qi chargers while machined button covers are joined by thousands of hours of testing to ensure it will “protect your iPhone from scratches and drops.” Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more details.



more…