Nintendo’s Game & Watch Mario handheld console now available at $40 via Amazon (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the Nintendo Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. Edition collectible console for *$39.99 shipped*. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $50, this is a $10 or 20% price drop, matching our previous mention, and a great opportunity to land it in your collection. This “piece of Super Mario history” dropped as part of the Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary campaign last year. The limited run collectible console is not just a novelty item though with three playable games included: the original Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, and a Mario-themed edition of a classic Game & Watch game known as Ball. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,800 Amazon customers. More details below.



