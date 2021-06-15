Microsoft's upcoming Windows 11 OS leaks in full online, revealing a centered taskbar and Start menu, rounded corners, and widgets!

Towards the end of the month, Microsoft is set to reveal the future of Windows. We already reported last week that Windows 10 is coming to an end, and its replacement might be Windows 11, or possibly Windows Sun Valley. Earlier today, some screenshots from the new OS appeared at Baidu, and then an iSO of the full operating system leaked on the web, confirming that it is indeed called Windows 11. SEE ALSO: What we want to see in Windows 11 As is perhaps to be expected, Windows 11 looks like a cross between Windows 10 and Windows 10x,… [Continue Reading]