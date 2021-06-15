Download the Official Windows 11 Wallpaper

Windows 11 is all but confirmed now, as Microsoft is expected to officially announce the successor of Windows 10 at a dedicated event on June 24. And while everybody is waiting for the software giant to spill the beans on Windows 11, a build that got leaked today offers an early look at the operating system, allowing us to discover things like UI improvements, the new startup sound, and the revamped wallpaper. And speaking of wallpaper, the photo that you can see here is likely to be the official one planned for Windows 11, though there’s always a chance Microsoft uses this image only for testing builds, with a different background to be used once the operating system is finalized. Needless to say, the wallpaper comes with two different versions, light and dark, which seems to suggest that Microsoft might implement a new feature in Windows 11 that...