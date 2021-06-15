Score a ZWILLING Now S Knife Block Set with lifetime warranty at up to $82 off (today only)

Today only, Woot is offering the 6-piece ZWILLING Now S Knife Block Set for* $97.99 with free shipping* for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. While the green colorway is on sale for $134 at Amazon right now, they regularly fetch $180 there and are now up to 46% or $82 off at Woot. This highly-rated knife block set is manufactured in Germany with a “special formula” high carbon steel blade that have been ice-hardened for “superior resilience.” From there, you’re looking at anti-slip polypropylene handles with an “ergonomic” design, end cap ZWILLING logos, and a dishwasher-safe build. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon, it also ships with a lifetime warranty. More details below.



more…