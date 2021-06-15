Microsoft Surface Go 2 falls to new all-time lows from $280 shipped (Up to $189 off)

Microsoft is currently offering its Surface Go 2 Windows Tablet from *$279.99 shipped*. For comparison, you’d normally pay at least *$400* for a Surface Go 2 at Amazon and today’s deal marks new all-time lows, ushering in up to $189 in savings. The Surface Go 2 features a 10.5-inch touchscreen and up to 10-hours of battery life on a single charge. Starting at just 1.2-pounds, it’s ultra light, meaning that you can easily take this tablet on-the-go for work outside of the house. There’s a USB-C port and headphone jack, as well as 1080p front- and rear-facing cameras for video calls and photos. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.



