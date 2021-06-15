Volt Information: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) _ Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.



The Orange, California-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and asset impairment costs, were 12 cents per share.



The staffing services provider posted revenue of $222.1 million in the period.



In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $4.19. A year ago, they were trading at $1.09.



