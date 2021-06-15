Should you download Microsoft Windows 11?

Earlier today, after weeks of rumors, Windows 11 leaked to the web. No, I don't just mean images and videos were shared early -- the actual operating system itself became available for download! It is a bootable ISO file. This not only confirms what the next version of Windows will be called, but it made it possible for anybody to install the operating system early. While you can download Windows 11 right now, the real question, of course, is should you do it? Before we discuss the morality of doing so, let's be very clear -- it is foolish to… [Continue Reading]