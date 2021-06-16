TeaBot Trojan Steals Bank Details via Fake Antivirus Apps

According to a recent security report, TeaBot targets its victims by pretending to be Kaspersky's, the famous antivirus program. TeaBot highlights the dangers of downloading Android apps from unauthorized marketplaces, says Cyware. The fraudulent app dubbed Kaspersky Free Antivirus masqueraded as the genuine program, Kaspersky Internet Security for Android. The fake app spreads the TeaBot banking Trojan, also known as HEUR: Trojan-Banker. AndroidOS.Teaban (Trojan-Banker) or HEUR: Trojan-Banker AndroidOS.Region is an abbreviation for Android Operating System. Installing the app requires high access privileges, such as Accessibility Servi...