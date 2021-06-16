Roku’s new Express 4K+ drops to an all-time low of $30 with AirPlay 2, HomeKit, more (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering the all-new Roku Express 4K+ 2021 for *$29.99 shipped*. Marking only the second discount to date on the all-new release, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is still a rare chance to upgrade to the latest from Roku without paying full price. Delivering an impressive roster of stats in an affordable package, Roku’s new Express 4K+ arrives with all of the features you’d expect ranging from access to everything from Netflix and Hulu to Disney+ and more. This model also sports a refreshed remote that has a dedicated Apple TV+ button alongside other favorites, as well as both AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support. As a #1 new release, over 370 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.



