Get that summer smile sparkling in today’s teeth whitening Gold Box from $15 (Up to 50% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Aura Glow (99% positive feedback int he last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering up to 50% off its teeth whitening solutions. One standout is the AuraGlow LED Teeth Whitening Kit for *$29.99 shipped*. The price drops to *$26.99* if you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Just remember to cancel it after your order ships. Regularly closer to $50, today’s offer is 40% or more off the going rate, within $1 of the Amazon 2021 low, and the best we can find. Perfect timing to get those teeth sparkling for the summer, it includes two 5mL teeth whitening gel syringes (“a total of 20+ whitening treatments”) and the accelerator light “that speeds up the whitening process.” You use it just once a day for 30 minutes to “remove stains from coffee, wine, soda, tea, smoking and more.” Rated 4+ stars from over 36,700 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.



more…