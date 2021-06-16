Download Windows 11's stunning wallpapers now

Download Windows 11's stunning wallpapers now

betanews

Published

Yesterday, Microsoft’s successor to Windows 10 got leaked onto the web, revealing that it would indeed be called Windows 11, and showing off a new look that owes a lot to the cancelled Windows 10X. The look of the new OS, with its centered taskbar and Start menu, is clearly going to be a bit divisive, but one thing most of us can agree on is the default wallpapers look great. And you can give your Windows 10 system a Windows 11 makeover by installing them now. SEE ALSO: Microsoft's upcoming Windows 11 OS leaks in full online, revealing a… [Continue Reading]

Full Article