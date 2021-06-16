SteelSeries award-winning Artic 3 Gaming Headset falls to 2021 low at $55 (Save 21%)

Best Buy is offering the SteelSeries Arctis 3 Universal Wired Gaming headset for *$54.99 shipped*. Typically selling for $70, and going for about $0.50 less on Amazon, today’s deal marks the lowest price we’ve tracked in well over a year. Centered on SteelSeries’ S1 internal speakers, you’ll find crisp, “ultra-low distortion audio” wafting between the AirWeave cushions. This version of the Arctis 3 headset is universally compatible, so you’re set to try out the latest on PlayStation 5/4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox, mobile or even a VR headset. The retractable microphone is a major player in this award-winning design, including studio-quality sound and “exceptional background noise cancellation.” Over 880 customers have left it a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.



