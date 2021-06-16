Pad & Quill debuts new magnetic iPhone 12 wood and leather wallet case, now 15% off

Today, Pad & Quill is announcing its new iPhone 12 wood and leather wallet case. Dubbed the “10th Anniversary Luxury Pocket Books,” Pad & Quill is celebrating a decade in the leather iPhone wallet game with its latest design for iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and the 12 Pro Max model. This time around, it is presumably making use of the MagSafe array found in the back of Apple’s latest handsets while offering up a similar overall design to its previous-generation wallet-style cases. Head below for a closer look and an exclusive *15%* discount.



more…