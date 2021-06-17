Dynabook unveils latest Tecra A40-J and A50-J Windows 10 laptops

When you need a true professional Windows laptop, I know there are many makes and models to consider, but I urge you to take a look at Dynabook. That company's Tecra line in particular is a well-balanced blend of power, durability, and elegance. These productivity workhorses never disappoint, and in my experience, they last a very long time. Today, Dynabook unveils its 2021 Tecra A Windows 10 laptops -- the 14-inch Tecra A40-J and 15-inch Tecra A50-J. Other than screen and body size differences, the A40-J can be equipped with a touchscreen while the A50-J cannot. Meanwhile, the A50-J keyboard… [Continue Reading]