Grab an official Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable at a new all-time low of $19 (Save 35%)

Amazon is currently offering the 1-meter Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable for *$18.88 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $29, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings, beats our previous mention by $4, and marks a new all-time low. Whether you’re looking to refresh the aging charger on your existing Apple Watch or want to grab a spare for your everyday carry or somewhere else in your home, today’s price cut delivers a rare chance to save on the official charger. There’s the familiar magnetic puck on one end alongside a USB plug on the other, with 1-meter of cord in-between. Head below for more.



