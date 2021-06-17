The US House voted to repeal the 2002 Iraq War authorization
The US House of Representatives on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 US war authorization in Iraq. The resolution passed 268-161.Full Article
Repeal of act that allowed the war in Iraq now heads to the Senate, as lawmakers move to pull back White House's authority to..
Lawmakers are planning to vote to repeal the 2002 military force authorization it was passed at the start of the Iraq war opponents..