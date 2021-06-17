Razer’s deadly silent BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Linear keyboard returns to low of $110

Amazon is offering the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Linear Keyboard for *$109.99 shipped*. That knocks $30 off the usual fare, in a rare discount which matches the all-time low price. Powered by Razer’s yellow linear switches, this keyboard is designed for ultra-fast, silent gameplay. With an actuation distance of just 1.2mm, a deft touch on this machine can mean an easy leg over the competition. As expected, it comes with Razer’s Chroma per-key RGB backlighting. You’ll also find a magnetic wrist-rest included in the package, to ease stress and strain after long hours of gameplay. Over 1,100 gamers have left it an average 4.6/5 star rating. Find more below the jump.



