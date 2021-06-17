Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more

Microsoft today is relaunching the Xbox Design Lab. After announcing a temporary closure starting back in October 2020 to give it time to refresh the service as Xbox Series X/S launched, Microsoft took to the official Xbox Wire today to announce the relaunch of its bespoke Xbox controller program. Alongside some additional design options, this means the latest model Xbox wireless controllers can now be customized to your heart’s content, providing you’re willing to shell out the slight uncharge for doing so. Head below for all of the details.



more…