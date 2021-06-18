When will Windows 11 be released, and will it be free?

It is now less than a week until Microsoft officially tells us about Windows 11. The announcement is scheduled for June 24 and this is when the company will reveal all. The operating system may have already leaked, but there are still many questions we need answers to. While this week's leak gave us a chance to see many of the new features that Microsoft has introduced as well as the new look, there are two key questions that people are asking. Firstly, when will Windows 11 be released? Secondly, will Windows 11 be a free upgrade? See also: Download… [Continue Reading]