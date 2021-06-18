Enhance your iPad Pro with Apple Pencil 2 at the second-best price of the year of $110

Woot is currently offering the second-generation Apple Pencil for *$109.99*. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Typically fetching $129, you’re looking at the second-best discount of the year with today’s offer coming within $6 of the best price throughout 2021. Whether you just picked up one of the new M1 iPad Pros or are still rocking a previous-generation device, now is the perfect time to finally take the latest Apple Pencil for a spin.



Alongside a magnetic design that conveniently snaps onto the side of your tablet for storage and charger, there’s also a design compatible with both iPad Pro and the latest Air. Ideal for everything from more precision inputs to drawing, taking handwritten notes, and more, it’s a must-have accessory for iPadOS. You can get a closer look at making the most out of Apple Pencil in our coverage right here, and then head below for more.



